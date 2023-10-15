She Feels Guilty About Quitting Her Hospice Care Job, But She Couldn’t Stand Watching Or Being Associated With Her Coworkers Who Mistreated Residents Anymore

For more than 20 years, this woman has worked as a hospice caregiver.

Over the course of her career, she has worked in facilities as well as within the private sector.

Since she has so much experience, she is aware of what her job entails, and there aren’t too many surprises for her anymore.

“I recently accepted a position in a hospice memory care unit for good pay, working overnights. I really love the residents, but my problem is with my co-workers and management,” she said.

In her view, the residents that she cares for are paying so much money so that they receive quality care, and she understands that they’re human and they “deserve dignity and respect.” This has always been crucial to her throughout her career.

Since she started her new position three weeks ago, the shifts have been pretty relaxed, and she thinks they’ve gone fairly well.

However, she has grown increasingly frustrated with her co-workers.

Last night, she couldn’t handle it anymore.

For the second time that week, the co-worker who was in charge of her unit while she was on her mandatory lunch break wasn’t performing her job duties at all.

