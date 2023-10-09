She Fell In Love With Her Best Friend, Saved Up $50,000 To Buy Her A House, And Then Got Dumped Because She Obviously Cannot Help Her Have A Child Naturally

This 24-year-old girl had a 25-year-old best friend named Lexi, and they were close for three years before their friendship evolved into something more.

Prior to getting into a serious relationship with Lexi, Lexi had never dated women or even expressed an interest in them.

But, as she and Lexi grew closer and closer over this past year, dating became a natural next step for them.

“Every night after her serving shift, she would come over and either stay over, or we would stay up talking super late,” she explained.

“There were times I would walk her to her car so she could go home, but then we would end up talking for hours in her car. Lo and behold, I found myself falling in love with her. We would call each other multiple times a day, spend every moment we could with each other, text constantly, call each other goodnight, basically acting like a couple.”

“I eventually realized I couldn’t keep this up, so I told her I had feelings for her. I was worried about ruining our friendship, but I realized it was sort of already ruined if I couldn’t be honest with her about how I felt. What’s crazy is that Lexi, with tears in her eyes, had feelings for me, too!”

They spent a little time apart after that but then wound up dating for 8 consecutive months. She was so happy in a relationship with Lexi.

She was in love with Lexi, and Lexi loved her right back. She got to meet Lexi’s family, who adored her, and Lexi got to meet her family with the same results.

She then began saving up money to be able to invest in their future. She and Lexi discussed having children, and it’s certainly not cheap.

