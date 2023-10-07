She Finally Called Out A Friend For Not Being A “Real Author” Because They Constantly Talk About How Hard It Is Being A Writer But Have Never Actually Written Anything

Sometimes, people tend to get a little too pompous when talking about their careers and make themselves seem more accomplished than they actually are.

One woman recently had an outburst over her friend who calls herself an author even though she’s never actually written or published any stories.

She’s 22 and has a 23-year-old friend named Stacie. She and Stacie have always been passionate about writing stories and creating original plots and characters.

About two years ago, Stacie developed a story idea and got really into it. She would talk about the storyline and fleshed out some details for three original characters. However, nothing was ever really done with her ideas, as she never took the time to put her thoughts to paper and write the story. She’s just been sitting on her ideas for all this time.

“In the last couple of months, a mutual friend of ours became a self-published author, and since then, Stacie has been constantly talking about ‘author struggles’ and tells everyone she’s an author just like our mutual friend,” she explained.

Stacie’s author claims have gotten really annoying, especially since she likes to write a bit herself but can’t seem to get a word in about her writing experiences or ideas without Stacie dominating the conversation and making it all about herself.

The other night, while hanging out with their friend group, she snapped after Stacie claimed to be a professional author several times.

“It’s gotten to the point where we can be talking about anything, and she’ll somehow steer the conversation back to her being an author and how hard it is,” she said.

“Some of us were getting annoyed by this, and when she brought it up for the third time in the same conversation, I told her that she’s not a real author, considering she hasn’t actually written anything.”

