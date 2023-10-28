She Finally Told The Group Of Men At Her Office To Make Her A Cup Of Coffee After They Kept Talking Down To Her And Dismissing Her Contributions

This 35-year-old woman works as a legal counsel for a police department in the country she lives in.

She has been working on drafting police procedures in writing for numerous divisions.

Included in this, she has to meet the department heads. In total, there are eight men in their 40s and 50s who she regularly collaborates with.

While they meet, they discuss ways to enact policies that make sense with how many members there are on the police force currently and also establish high standards for their police officers to follow.

“I’m very aware that these veteran cops think I’m some naive political hire who thinks too highly of her education but knows nothing about real police work. Our meetings are exhausting and make pulling teeth the more attractive option. It’s a delicate balance of having to play dumb just enough so that they feel like they’re educating me without seeming like a complete idiot and asking targeted questions to nudge the conversation to where it needs to be,” she said.

She acknowledged that maybe it’s wrong not to be genuine during these meetings. However, when she attempts to like her authentic self, she is belittled by these men.

“Every once in a while, the chief will ask me to make him a cup of coffee, just to remind me of my place, and this is aside from all of the casual discrimination: ‘Smile. Why are you frowning?’ ‘Someone forgot to put on her face.’ ‘Are those your girl boss heels?'” she explained.

This morning, she and the team of department heads were walking through the steps of eliminating a concerning practice that had been previously in place that involved victims of crimes only being allowed to follow up with the police officer who responded to their call while this police officer was on duty.

Obviously, this would be triggering for victims of a mugging, for example, if they had to go to the police station at 3 a.m. to talk with the police officer.

