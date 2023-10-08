She Found Out That Her Best Friend Had A Crush On Her Boyfriend After Her Friend Drunkenly Flirted With Him, So She Cut Off Their Friendship

Over the past six months, this woman has been struggling to cope with the fact that her best friend of seven years, Caitlin, had romantic feelings for her boyfriend, Mike.

When she discovered this, she and Mike had been dating for a year.

Since Caitlin didn’t have a lot of other friends, she often hung out with her and Mike. She didn’t mind this at all, and each week that she and Mike would get together, she’d invite Caitlin to tag along.

Caitlin and Mike got along well, so she thought this worked out perfectly so that the three of them were able to hang out together. She was thrilled that her best friend approved of her boyfriend and thought that he was a good person.

But six months ago, things took a turn for the worse.

She and a group of about 10 of her friends, including Mike and Caitlin, all went out for the night.

Normally, Caitlin only has one or two drinks and not any more than that.

However, on this particular night, Caitlin got extremely intoxicated.

“During the night, as she got drunker, she started getting overly flirty with Mike– touching his arms and back every chance she had, making flirty jokes, and looking at him with what I like to call ‘come-hither’ eyes,” she said.

