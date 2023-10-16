She Got A New Roommate Who Said They Didn’t Need Any Special Accommodations Prior To Moving In, But Then Her Roommate Claimed To Have Asthma And Started Throwing Out A Ton Of Her Belongings

This 24-year-old woman owns a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that she inherited from her grandmother. So, since she has plenty of space, she decided to rent out an unused bedroom to make some extra money on the side.

She wound up talking to a few different applications and ultimately really liked one 25-year-old woman named Kate.

“Kate seemed like a good personality fit,” she recalled.

“And I asked during the meet and greet if she needed any special accommodations I need to be aware of, and she said no.”

Yet, just two days after moving in, Kate “dropped a bomb” on her– claiming to have severe asthma and smell sensitivity. So, Kate told her that she couldn’t have any candles or fragrances whatsoever in her home.

Despite being caught off guard by this, she told Kate that she would definitely accommodate those needs. Regardless, she admitted that she wished Kate had told her about that during their meet and greet.

“Since I’m a big fan of incense and candles and would’ve made plans beforehand to mitigate the smell,” she said.

Anyway, ever since she found out about Kate’s asthma, her roommate has been “policing” all of the fragrances in her home. And she’s starting to get really frustrated.

First, Kate asked her not to wear any perfume in the house. Then, her roommate threw away all of her scented detergents. Apparently, Kate claimed she could smell the detergent on her clothes, and it gave her roommate a migraine.

