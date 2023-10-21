She Got Accused Of Body Shaming Her Little Sister After Asking Her Sister To Wear A More Modest Bridesmaid Dress That Didn’t Show So Much Chest At Her Wedding

This woman will be tying the knot in just a couple of months, so she is currently in the process of picking out bridesmaid dresses for her bridal party.

In terms of her own wedding gown, she wanted to keep the dress classy and elegant. In other words, she chose not to show off any cleavage.

Her 18-year-old sister, on the other hand, is apparently “incredibly blessed” with a larger chest. But she doesn’t want her sister to be showing that off at her wedding.

To be clear, she claims that she isn’t a prude and actually loves to “celebrate women’s bodies.”

“But cleavage was not what I had in mind for any of my bridal party,” she said.

“My sister’s also only just turned 18, and the big sister in me doesn’t want anyone ogling her and having that in the back of my mind on the day.”

Still, when it came time to select bridesmaid dresses, she did give her bridal party some room for individuality.

In fact, she just provided everyone with her chosen wedding color scheme. Then, she allowed each bridesmaid to pick out whatever style of dress they liked “within reason.”

Now, all of her other bridesmaids picked out dress styles that she was okay with. But while she thought her sister’s chosen dress was pretty, she thought it didn’t leave enough “to the imagination.”

