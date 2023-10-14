She Got Accused Of Favoring Her Stepdaughter Over Her Daughter, But She Just Wants To Apply The Same Rules For Earning Privileges To Both Her Kids

This woman is married to a man who has a daughter from another relationship.

Her stepdaughter is a few years older than her two other children.

Since she isn’t her stepdaughter’s biological mother, she allows her stepdaughter’s mother and her husband to make the parenting decisions. In her view, she has taken the role of another parental figure that her stepdaughter can come to when she needs emotional support throughout the years. She felt it made sense for her stepdaughter’s parents to be the ones to make the rules for their daughter to follow.

Prior to her stepdaughter getting her driver’s license and a car, her husband and his ex established rules that she had to have a job, and she and her husband would pay the expenses on her vehicle, while his ex wouldn’t financially contribute.

Once her stepdaughter got her license, the plan was for her to pay $200 per month to go toward her car insurance.

In addition, she and her husband told her stepdaughter that if she got any grades that were lower than a C, they would take her car privileges away.

She and her husband had to take her stepdaughter’s car privileges away twice, but only for about three days or less each time because she was really responsible the vast majority of the time. Also, her stepdaughter had a 10 p.m. curfew, and they allowed it to be a late curfew because they had built a foundation of trust with her, and she always did her best to follow the rules they set for her.

“Fast forward a few years, and my oldest daughter was old enough to get a permit in January. She had struggled greatly with mental health issues and was admitted three times to a facility. She has made leaps and bounds in therapy, and I am very proud of her overcoming so much,” she said.

Despite her daughter’s progress with her mental health, she had to take her sophomore year over again because she failed everything due to skipping classes (while lying about it to her) and not completing her homework.

