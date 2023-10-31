She Got Accused Of Stalking A Guy On Their First Date Even Though They Had Never Met Before, And It Really Made Her Fear For Her Safety

If you didn’t think men were kind of delusional before, you will now! A couple of months ago, TikToker Ella (@ella_elbells) went on a date with a guy who accused her of stalking him even though they had never met before.

So, she had matched with a guy on a dating app, and they didn’t really chat with each other at all. However, he still asked her to get drinks with him.

She agreed since she loved to meet new people. They exchanged around five messages in total to set up the date. That was the extent of their communication, so she didn’t know a single thing about him other than what he looked like.

They met up at a rooftop bar in West Hollywood. She noted that he was cute, but their conversation wasn’t great.

Still, the date was going well until he started talking about how weird he thought online dating was. This made Ella uncomfortable and slightly confused because they had met each other through online dating.

Then, he began to ask her personal questions, like how long ago her last relationship was. When she told him it had been a couple of years since her last relationship, he started questioning what was wrong with her since she had been single for so long.

At that point, they had been at the bar for about an hour, and Ella was almost finished with her drink, so she looked for an opportunity to make an exit soon. Then, he brought up his ex-girlfriend and how he wished she was there on the date with him.

He proceeded to order another drink and continued to ramble on about very odd topics of conversation.

After two and a half hours, he finally asked Ella if she recognized him from somewhere. She told him that she did not know him, but he kept insisting that they had met before.

