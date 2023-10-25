She Got Into Miami University And Thought She Would End Up In Sunny Florida But Later Realized She Had Applied To The Wrong School Located In Oxford, Ohio

A 19-year-old international student from Vietnam named Valerie Do (@dankgiao) recently posted a video on TikTok, sharing the mix-up that occurred when she chose to pursue higher education in the United States.

Following a TikTok trend using audio from the song “I’m Already There” by Lonestar, she decided to poke fun at a silly mistake she made when applying for colleges in 2021.

Valerie is currently a student at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. “There are no beaches here; it’s just corn fields and in the middle of nowhere,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

Before college, she had never gotten the chance to visit the United States. At the time she applied, she had believed that the university was in Miami, Florida, amid the sunny skies, sandy beaches, and tropical palm trees.

It was only after receiving a letter of acceptance welcoming her to Ohio and conducting a quick Google search of where Ohio was located that she realized she would not be attending the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, as she had originally thought.

The news was disappointing at first, but then she did some research and found that the Ohio campus had a great business school. Ultimately, she decided to accept the offer because of the amount of financial aid and the scholarship she would be receiving from the university. The overall safety of the area also enticed her.

Her video has over 1.8 million views, with several people commenting about the fact that many others, including themselves, have made similar errors.

“No because I’m from a town in the UK called Boston and we’d have international students turning up at the college thinking it was the one in the US,” shared one user.

“I did the same thing and accidentally applied to the wrong college. Only realized when I had my mom read my application essay and she freaked out lol,” admitted another.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.