She Had A Creepy Encounter With Two Men In A Van As She Was Walking To Go Buy Chocolate

Three years ago, this 22-year-old woman went to the store to buy chocolates for her mother.

At the time, her mother worked as a baker, and she didn’t have any chocolates on hand that she needed to decorate a dessert.

“Since my siblings were asleep, my mom asked me to get some from the nearby shop. As it was close by, I thought I’d just walk. Most of the shops that I went to were closed to an ongoing strike; unfortunately, I was unaware of it, and the ones that were open didn’t have the brand of chocolate my mom wanted,” she said.

Because of the strike, the streets with all the local stores were completely abandoned. There weren’t any other people around. Wanting to succeed in her mission, she kept walking and checked other stores, but she didn’t find the chocolate she was looking for.

After searching for a while, she gave up and planned to go back home. She could walk one of two ways. One way was shorter, but she had to cut through her neighbor’s property. In the end, she decided to walk the longer way because she didn’t want to bother her neighbors.

“As I was walking, a van with two men passed me and stopped right in the middle of the road a couple of meters ahead of me. I didn’t think much of it because I assumed they might be lost and looking for directions. Suddenly, the man sitting in the passenger seat stuck his head out of the window, turned back, and looked at me. His gaze moved in a way that he examined me from head to toe. He then gave me a creepy smile and sat back,” she explained.

Understandably freaked out, she wondered why the man had just leered at her like that. However, she tried to ignore them and kept walking home.

In the back of the van, there were huge windows where she could see inside it. She watched as the men seemed to be in a deep discussion right after the man in the passenger seat had stared her up and down.

“As I was about to reach the back of the van, the driver did the exact same thing as the guy in the passenger seat. He stuck his head out, turned back to look at me, and sat back, all while smiling creepily. That’s when my alarm bells started to ring, and I quickly moved away from there. Fortunately, this happened right beside the short route. I immediately changed my direction and started walking towards the short route, which was a narrow path,” she shared.

