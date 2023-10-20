She Had A Date With A Cheap Guy Who Only Brought Over One Single Slice Of Cheese And A Bottle Of Wine, Which He Even Took Home At The End Of The Night

Looking for love is emotionally draining, which can take a toll on your health and mindset. But, some people are more concerned about how dating drains their bank accounts. It is well-known that being cheap while on a date is not a good look.

In many cases, individuals have refused to leave a tip for their server after dinner or snuck their own alcohol into bars in order to try to save a couple of extra bucks.

However, there are quite a few guys out there who still think they can get away with it and wind up with a new boo on their arm despite their reputation of being cheapskates.

Some may call that frame of mind optimistic, while others, particularly those who have been on the receiving end of such frugality, deem it delusional.

Often, people’s main gripe with cheapskates isn’t about how much they spend but the lack of effort they put into the date. Even if not a lot of money was spent on the date, making your time together a meaningful experience can compensate for it. Unfortunately, many men are unable to accomplish even that.

TikToker @workoutdogmom is describing a bad dating experience she had with a guy that involved a piece of cheese and wine. And truth be told, there was barely any cheese there to begin with. This guy did the absolute bare minimum.

So, she had been hanging out with a younger guy, and one day, she invited him over to her place for the first time. She instructed him to bring a treat for her dog, Ben, who is extremely important to her. Ben was also very protective of her, so if the guy arrived with a treat in hand, it would show Ben that he was friendly.

When the guy got to her place, she discovered that he had brought a single slice of cheese wrapped in plastic for Ben and a bottle of wine.

After the date, he took the bottle of wine home for himself since there was still a little bit left. By the end, she was more than ready for him to go.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.