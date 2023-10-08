She Had To Tell One Of Her Sister’s Bridesmaid That She Couldn’t Bring Her Dog To Their Bachelorette Party

While I love my dog like he’s my own child, I understand that there are boundaries for places and events where I shouldn’t take him.

One woman recently had to tell a bridesmaid in her sister’s bridal party that she couldn’t take her dog to their bachelorette party because they didn’t have the resources to accommodate him.

She’s 30-years-old and is the maid of honor for her older sister’s wedding. Soon, the bridal party will be flying out to Las Vegas for the bachelorette party. She’s been planning a fun trip and expects they’ll hardly spend time in their hotel since they want to be out on the town.

As the trip drew closer, one of the bridesmaids reached out to her and asked if they could make it so her 50-pound Australian shepherd could come with them to Vegas.

“The bridesmaid said the dog was an emotional support animal and that she likes to have her dog there on planes,” she said.

“We literally flew to Istanbul together not six months ago without this dog, and there was no issue whatsoever. And when we get to Vegas, does she plan on just keeping her dog all cooped up in her crate the entire time?”

She looked into it, and while the hotel they’re staying in does take pets, they don’t like the dogs to roam around unsupervised, which means the bridesmaid’s dog could be sitting in a crate for hours while they’re out and about. That’d be awful for the dog.

To make matters worse, her younger sister will be going on the trip, and she’s very allergic to dogs. It would also be out of their trip budget to book this bridesmaid and her dog a separate room to prevent an allergy attack.

She decided that unless the bridesmaid was willing and able to make the special accommodations on the trip and take enough action so that her sister didn’t have an allergic reaction, the dog shouldn’t go.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.