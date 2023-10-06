She Has Gone On Four Dates With A Guy But Isn’t Feeling A Spark, So She’s Wondering If This Means She’s Leading Him On

This 28-year-old woman has gone on four different dates with a 27-year-old guy so far, and this has all occurred within about a month and a half time period.

This guy has a great job, he’s easy on the eyes, he is kind, and they get along wonderfully. She does also believe that they have values and life goals that are pretty similar, though they haven’t discussed deep topics yet like kids, family lives, and finances.

“The issue is I am feeling uncertain despite this, and I get the sense that he will be broaching the topic of exclusivity soon,” she explained.

“Getting together too fast when I was feeling ambivalent was an issue in my last relationship, so now I am less certain of my own judgment.”

“The dates have all been nice, but nothing overly romantic. It’s been stuff like coffee dates, hanging out at the park, watching movies at his house, and checking out our local arts district. I have a good time on the dates, and we never run out of things to talk about (although the conversations also aren’t particularly deep), but I am just not feeling that romantic spark.”

To her, their dates have felt as if she’s spending time with a friend and not a love interest. They did kiss on date two and have made out a little on other dates, but that is it.

She didn’t think the kiss or makeout sessions were awful, but she didn’t feel any longing for him or butterflies.

Next week, he wants to take her out to dinner at a fancy restaurant, and this will be their first super formal style date.

She’s pretty convinced that during dinner, he’s going to try to bring up being exclusive and getting committed, which is going to be tough for her to talk about.

