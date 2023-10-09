She Just Flew To Hawaii To Get Married To Her Fiancé, But After He Disrespected Her Mom, She Called Off The Wedding

This 31-year-old woman started dating her 29-year-old fiancé in June of 2022, and they got engaged in April of this year.

They just flew to Hawaii to get married, and they were going to have a small ceremony that included his parents, her parents, her sister, her sister’s boyfriend, and her best friend.

She says that the majority of the time, her fiancé has a calm and polite demeanor. He always opens the car door for her, and he shows a lot of affection by kissing her every single morning and night.

He’s loyal, he’s honest, and he’s a real gentleman. Unfortunately, he does have a darker side to him, and it comes out when they fight.

When they do get into an argument, he insults her, calls her a know it all, a psycho, and fake. He also accuses her of not caring about him or their relationship.

Yesterday was their very first day in Hawaii to celebrate their wedding, but sadly, her fiancé displayed some poor behavior twice in front of all their loved ones.

He acted rude and out of line, and this happened while they were all eating together. After leaving and heading out to the car, she asked him as nicely as possible to please calm down before adding that his behavior was making her uncomfortable.

“…He started yelling at me, saying I’m dramatic and overreacting because that’s his personality,” she explained.

“A couple people from the resort asked me if I was ok after they saw the whole scene. Because, by the way, he doesn’t care about making scenes anywhere we are. He will yell and raise his voice whenever we are in public, any time we get into an argument.”

