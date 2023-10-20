She Kicked A Hinge Date Out Of Her House Within 15 Minutes Because She Got “Bad Vibes,” But Before He Left, He Used Her Red Lipstick To Write All Over Her Toilet Seat

Can you recall the craziest thing someone’s ever done while on a date with you?

This story from a TikTok creator who found something shocking in her home after breaking things off with a Hinge date is one of the wildest dating stories I’ve heard in a while.

Luna Ray (@lunarayy_) is a 23-year-old who recently had people reeling after telling her wild dating story on TikTok and getting lots of views. Let’s just say her story involves red lipstick and a toilet seat.

Luna matched with a guy on Hinge who seemed to be pretty normal. Recently, she invited him to hang out at a bar with some of her friends. She told him he could show up at her house to pregame with her friends before they all took an Uber to the bar.

The Hinge guy showed up before her friends, and it didn’t take long for her to realize he wasn’t giving off great vibes.

“Immediately, he rubbed me the wrong way,” says Luna in one of her TikTok videos.

Her date began talking about how he traveled to France and had ladies all over him. He said a few things that made her uncomfortable, and she realized he was an insecure guy.

“In order to spare his feelings, I make up a story about not being over my ex-boyfriend and how I felt uncomfortable going on a Hinge date,” says Luna.

“By the way, I am allowed to kick anybody out of my house, especially a man, if they don’t pay rent there, no questions asked.”

