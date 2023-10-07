She Let Her Little Sister Move In After Graduating From College To Save Money, But Her Sister Developed A Crush On Her Husband And Has Been Acting Inappropriately Toward Him

This 24-year-old woman and her sister, Lilly, 22, have never had a close bond due to multiple reasons.

In her opinion, Lilly wasn’t someone who was easy to be around, so they were never close and had a fairly strained relationship.

“Growing up, she was very resentful and bitter. Between the two of us, I was the one who was more conventionally attractive, and I was more outgoing than she was, which always made me more popular in high school and college, especially with guys, and she’s always hated me for it,” she said.

Plus, Lilly apparently acts superior because she chooses not to wear makeup or dress in a style that’s viewed as “girly.”

Even though Lilly didn’t put much time into how she looked and often wore clothes that didn’t accentuate her shape and never wore makeup, she would get upset when she didn’t receive male attention. Lilly would then get jealous when she was noticed by men instead of her.

Unfortunately, Lilly also often made negative comments about her clothes and critiqued her actions, often tearing her down for whom she had relationships with.

This past May, Lilly graduated from college and obtained a good job.

However, Lilly asked her if she could temporarily move in with her and her husband so that she could save up some money and not have as many bills to worry about before she was in a better financial position to afford to rent an apartment.

She accepted her sister’s request, but she quickly realized that she’d made a mistake.

