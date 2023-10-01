She Loves Her Little Sister Like She’s Her Own, And She Doesn’t Think Her Sister Will Ever Grow Up To Understand Just How Much She Would Do For Her

This 17-year-old girl has a 5-year-old sister whom she absolutely adores and deeply cares about.

In fact, she loves her sister so much that she views her sister as her own child.

However, she would never reveal this to anyone publicly.

She does all that she can to express how much she cares about her sister, but she doesn’t think her sister would ever understand just how much she would do for her. She would willingly sacrifice anything if her sister requested her to.

The moment she met her sister at the hospital after she was born, she knew that her life had changed forever.

“I fell in love immediately. She looks identical to me when I was her age; perhaps I see a bit of myself in her,” she said.

But she hopes that her sister will be different than she was growing up. Despite that, she knows that she’ll love her sister no matter what.

Her mother works from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week, so her sister is at her place while her mother is busy.

She brings her sister to school and picks her up at the end of the day. While hanging out together, she and her sister play Minecraft or watch YouTube videos.

