She Met A Guy Online And Caught Him Lying About Numerous Things, From His Height To His Income, When They Finally Went Out On A First Date

A small circular profile picture on someone’s dating profile doesn’t really reveal much about them. The way someone portrays themselves online is often very far from being accurate, especially when you factor in filters and Photoshop.

According to a study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, a sizable eighty percent of people share information about themselves that deviates from the truth.

Both men and women are prone to lying about themselves in their dating profiles, but what they actually lie about tends to differ. And men are more likely to be deceitful when dating.

TikToker @shaelovve7 is describing how she caught a guy in numerous lies after meeting up with him for their first date.

So, she met this guy online, and they chatted with each other for a couple of weeks before going on a date.

By the third day of talking, he told her that he wanted to take her out on a date and had already set up plans for them to meet at a seafood restaurant. They were both avid foodies, so he was excited to get something to eat with her.

One day before their date, she mentioned to him that she really wanted to go out for lunch, but she didn’t have her car because she had let someone else borrow it. In response, he sent her fifty dollars so she could order takeout.

Aside from that obvious green flag, he also seemed like a genuinely nice, laid-back person and worked in the tech industry, which was also a bonus.

However, when she arrived at the seafood spot for their date later, she realized that this man was not who he claimed to be. He was six inches shorter and made at least $30,000 less than what he initially told her.

