She Misses The Chemistry She Had With The Guy She Just Dumped, And Now She’s Worried He’s Breadcrumbing Her

This 28-year-old woman is living in a new city, and she’s a little on the lonely side. She started seeing a guy 10 years older than her, even though she wasn’t thrilled with their age gap.

Things were going well until he reacted in a ridiculous way when she brought up that she was worried he was going to cheat on her.

That was it for her, and she ended up dumping him over it. In the two weeks that followed, he tried to get back together with her, but she didn’t bite.

“We’ve since run into each other a lot because we live in a small city. Our chemistry can be really incredible when together,” she explained.

“But I feel like he’s breadcrumbing me, and I don’t know what to do. His female best friend and him are VERY close. Likely regularly posts photos of each other where her hand is on his chest (like they’re newly engaged or something).”

“She can be quite hostile with me as well (jealous? but I’ve seen her look angry at me when she sees me flirting with someone who is not my ex, so I don’t know). Also, when he and I were seeing each other, they weren’t really that close (except toward the end, pre-breakup).”

But anyway, every time that she does encounter her ex, things between them just really, really click, and their chemistry is off the charts.

The issue is he hurt her, so she doesn’t want to jump back into dating him, and to be honest, she thinks it’s probably best that she stay away from him.

It’s also really irritating to her that every time she sees him, he posts cute photos on social media with his female friend, yet he never showed her off in that way when they were dating.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.