She Noticed A Guy Taking Creepy Photos Of Her On An Airplane, So She Confronted The Guy’s Wife After The Flight

Just yesterday, this woman took a flight with her two young kids. And at the beginning of the flight, she was trying to wrangle her children when her son pulled her shirt down.

This wound up revealing a “decent amount” of her chest, but she didn’t really realize what had happened at the time. After all, she had been in the middle of helping her daughter get settled on the plane as well.

“But a couple of minutes later, I noticed the man in the seat in front of me taking selfies,” she revealed.

To her, the selfies didn’t appear innocent, either. Instead, she realized that the man seemed to have noticed her in the background of the photos. So, she watched as he changed the angle of his phone to be more focused on her instead of himself.

This seriously creeped her out, too. So, as soon as their flight landed and she got off the plane, she approached a woman– who was traveling with the selfie-taking guy. Then, she asked if she and the woman could speak together privately.

“I told her I was probably overreacting but explained what I had noticed and that I would want someone to tell me if they had witnessed my husband doing something like this,” she recalled.

Thankfully, the other woman was very calm during the conversation. She felt like they were able to have a respectful and quick chat without the situation “blowing up” or getting out of hand.

Instead, the wife just thanked her– claiming to think that her husband had just been taking pictures out of the plane window.

Anyway, even though the confrontation probably went the best it could’ve gone, she has now begun second-guessing herself for even approaching the woman in the first place.

