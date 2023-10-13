She Posted About Making Halloween Sugar Cookies With Her Kids On Instagram, And Her Brother Was Furious His Children Weren’t Invited

This woman has kids, and she recently decided to bake some Halloween sugar cookies with them. After all, with the crisp in the air, it’s starting to feel like fall, and she “wanted to get in the fall mood.”

As she was baking the treats, she also filmed the process and posted it on Instagram afterward.

“Just because our family likes to watch them,” she said.

Her brother wound up seeing her post, though, and called her up pretty angrily. He wanted to know why she didn’t invite her niece and nephew over to join in on the fun, too.

For context, her brother only lives about 15 minutes away from her house. So, he thought it was unfair that his children were excluded despite living so close by.

She tried to tell her brother that the whole activity was a last-minute decision. Nonetheless, he said that if his family was doing something at their house, she and her kids would’ve been invited.

“Then, he tried to guilt trip me and tell me that his kids should be just as important to me as my own kids and that I shouldn’t be leaving them out, especially because they live so close to me,” she revealed.

Now, in her mind, the Halloween cookies were just a simple activity she wanted to do with her kids. But she thinks that it meant a lot more to her brother, and she just doesn’t understand why.

For instance, just a few days before she made the Halloween cookies, her brother did a fun activity with his kids at his house. Yet, she was not invited.

