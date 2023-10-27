She Quit Her Job As The Manager Of A Restaurant, And Then Her Boss Basically Stole $600 From Her

This 24-year-old girl used to have a job working as the manager of a mom-and-pop style restaurant, and she held the job for close to a year, though she spent nearly five years working for the owner of the place.

Since she was close to graduating from college, she felt it was time to quit her job, and she then put in her two-week notice.

During that time, she trained someone to take over her role, hired additional employees, and completed all of her manager duties, including checking on inventory, creating the schedule for the employees, and placing orders for various products.

When payday arrived, she picked up her check and was shocked to see that her pay had been seriously cut down from what she was previously earning.

“To put into perspective, my checks would be about $1,200 biweekly, and with this check, I was paid $650,” she explained.

“I worked the same hours, did all my manager duties, and even trained the new staff that would take my place since I didn’t want to burden the owner.”

“When I confronted the owner about my pay, all they said was “Well, you’re quitting? You’re not the manager anymore, so you’re not getting the manager pay.”

As soon as her boss said that to her, she could feel her face growing hotter, and she even began to shake.

She used to consider her boss to be something like a family member to her. Instead of fighting back with him, she simply let out a sigh and walked away.

