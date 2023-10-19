She Realized A Guy She’d Been Seeing Already Had A Girlfriend After He Tried To Slyly Delete Her Comment On His Instagram Post, And He Only Admitted To Being In A Relationship After She Threatened To Talk To His Girlfriend

What should you do when you realize that the guy you’ve been dating has a romantic partner already? This is how one woman handled the situation.

TikToker @calynthia found out that a guy she was seeing had a girlfriend, and she’s sharing how she confronted him about it and what his reaction was.

So, a few weeks ago, she met this guy when she was out one night. He asked her out on a date, to which she agreed. Their first date went well. He was nice enough and did everything right—picking up the check and behaving like a gentleman. A key thing she noted was that he had talked about how loyalty was highly important to him and referred to himself as a loyal person.

Soon after, he asked her out on a second date. While they were waiting for the day of the second date to arrive, he texted her to let her know that he was thinking about her. She thought it was super sweet of him to do that, so she decided to return the gesture.

He had posted a picture on social media, so she commented on his post with a fire emoji. Within thirty seconds, he had deleted her comment. Immediately, she knew something fishy was going on. She texted him, asking him why her comment had suddenly disappeared.

He sent her a screenshot of his entire social media feed and insisted that there never was any comment. However, she knew he had deleted her comment and stood her ground, refusing to allow him to convince her otherwise. Instead of admitting what he had done and explaining his reasoning behind it, he doubled down on his lies.

He told her he didn’t see the comment, and she replied that he was lying. At that point, she was feeling confident about confronting him because some of her friends had done some detective work during the time their text conversation was taking place and discovered that he indeed had a girlfriend.

She messaged him, telling him to cancel their date because she didn’t date men with girlfriends. He completely ignored that message and inquired if she had gotten a notification about him deleting her comment.

Again, she pointed out that he was lying, writing, “I’m not sure why you’d stress loyalty while trying to date me when you have a girlfriend and then convince me I’m wrong.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.