She Realized That She’s In Love With Her Best Friend Just Before His Wedding, And She Regrets Never Telling Him How She Feels

Have you or someone you know ever fallen in love with a best friend?

It’s something that happens to a lot of people, and thankfully, in many scenarios, the friend feels the same way. But when they don’t, it’s a pretty brutal reality check.

One young woman has realized she is in love with her best friend just before his wedding.

She’s known her 24-year-old friend since 2019. Her mom invited him to dinner with another friend that night, and she was smitten with him from the beginning.

“We talked for hours until they left,” she recalled.

“We connected over many things, one being that we both had a disability. Over time, [he] helped me to love myself and taught me that having a disability doesn’t make me any less of a human. So I fell harder and harder for him but never said a word about my feelings for him.”

She never confessed her feelings to her friend as she was scared he’d reject her, which would ruin their relationship entirely. In the meantime, they continued to see each other almost every day. That is until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and he had to move back home to be closer to his family.

During quarantine, they’d always talk on the phone, and she was happy to have stayed so close to him. But then, one day, her friend started asking her to help him with online dating profiles and wanted dating advice.

This really hurt her, as she thought perhaps he was starting to feel the same way about her as she felt about him. For instance, they once matched on a dating app, but he then revealed that he had swiped on her to see if she would swipe on him.

