She Really Wants To Be In Her Sister’s Wedding, But She’s Not Sure If She Can Do It Anymore Because Her Cousins Keep Bullying And Ridiculing Her While She Tries To Make Her Sister’s Day Special

If you were a bride, were you ever pressured into including a family member in your bridal party even if you don’t like them that much?

One woman’s sister felt obligated to invite their two cousins to be in her bridal party because they had her in theirs. However, their cousins are major bullies and are ruining all the fun.

She and her sister are extremely close and mean a lot to each other. Next year, her sister is getting married, and she’ll be her maid of honor. The rest of her sister’s bridal party includes two friends and their two cousins, who are sisters.

She gets along great with her sister’s friends, but their cousins are a different story.

“These girls are not nice people,” she explained.

“We mostly put up with it when we were younger because they were close to our age and our moms are sisters, and it was fun to have them at family parties, but they have no filter. They are very hateful to each other and others and are maliciously opinionated, especially when it comes to people’s weight. I’m a very heavy girl, and I have been all my life, and I get put down by them every time I’m around them.”

Because their cousins had her and her sister in each of their bridal parties years prior, her sister felt obligated to make them her bridesmaids. However, no one is happy about it.

Their cousins are so mean and passive-aggressive when it comes to appearance and their weight. Her sister recently went through a pretty intense weight loss in the last year, but during one of their cousin’s weddings beforehand, she was torn to shreds for how she looked during the bridesmaid dress fittings.

Now that her sister has lost weight, all negative attention falls on her.

