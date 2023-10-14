She Recently Caught Her Sister Cheating, But She Isn’t Sure If She Should Expose Her Sister’s Affair To Her Brother-In-Law

Recently, this 30-year-old woman caught her sister cheating on her husband, 49, with another man, 40.

Understandably, she was stunned.

She always viewed her sister and her husband’s marriage as a long-lasting love and a relationship she admired.

Her sister and her husband have been together for the last 15 years, and from the outside, it seemed like they were still deeply in love with one another, and they always seemed to treat each other with respect and kindness.

After catching her sister cheating, she felt intense fury and anguish because she views her brother-in-law as an older brother figure. Plus, her brother-in-law has been a wonderful support system for her sister when she has gone through mental health struggles. He was her shoulder to lean on, and he never took issue with taking on this immense and important responsibility.

Once she learned of her sister’s cheating, she questioned her about it, but her sister lied and tried to pretend that nothing was going on.

“I told her that she was pathetic, and now she felt good about herself; after her husband nursed her back to health, she is repaying him by cheating on him. I told her I was going to expose her, and she was begging me and crying, telling me I didn’t understand. ‘Please don’t hurt us. You will be hurting my husband more than you hurt me,'” she said.

Several days later, her sister asked if she could meet up to talk. She agreed, and when she saw her sister, it looked as if she had been crying.

When they started talking, her sister told her that she had been keeping a secret about her husband from her. But she said she wanted to tell her the secret but asked her not to spread it around to anyone.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.