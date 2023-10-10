She Recently Decided To Give It Another Go With Her Ex-Boyfriend, But Now He Wants To Go Through Her Phone After Seeing Photos Of Her With Another Guy, And She’s Refusing To Allow That Sort Of Toxic Behavior Again

This woman and her ex-boyfriend previously dated for about a year before they broke up. Apparently, their relationship was downright toxic, and her ex also kept lying about certain things that caused her to have trust issues.

However, six months after their split, they both decided to give it another shot. To be clear, they are not in a serious relationship, but they are casually dating in hopes of seeing where it might lead.

So, her ex recently followed her back on Instagram just last night. But, after seeing the photos on her profile, he had a huge meltdown.

For context, she went on a trip over the summer after they had broken up. At the time of her vacation, she and her ex were actually no contact.

Yet, her ex still got upset after seeing that she had posted some photos with a different guy and asked her about him.

She didn’t lie to her ex, either, and told the truth about how she and that particular guy had kissed on the last night of her trip.

“There was no relationship, just a kiss. And the photos were mostly group photos,” she explained.

“The guy that I kissed, I met on the trip, and he lives in a different country across the world from me. So, there is no chance that I would be seeing him, and I didn’t take it too seriously because of that.”

Regardless, her ex saw that the other guy had left two comments on her photos from the trip– which were kind of flirty. And that really ticked him off.

