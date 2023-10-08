She Recently Suggested That Her Female Friend, Who Stopped Shaving To “Protest The Patriarchy,” Should Start Shaving To Have More Successful Dates, And Her Friend Got Super Offended

Have you ever made a suggestion to a friend that you thought would help them but ended up offending them?

One woman recently suggested that her friend shave more in order to go on more successful dates, and it caused some drama.

She’s 29 years old and has a 32-year-old friend named Emily. Emily has been a great friend to her, and she loves her fun and adventurous personality.

A few years ago, Emily decided to stop shaving her body hair from her arms to her legs in a “protest to the patriarchy.” Now, she has long hair all over her body.

“A few days ago, we were having a beer, and she told me how sad her dating life was, that she kept meeting guys and having very fun dates but never got a call back,” she said.

“Or, when she tried asking for a second or third date, [she] got rejected in a very generic manner.”

For a long time, she’s been telling Emily that she’s gorgeous and the right guy will come along. This time, she decided to go out on a limb and see if she could give her a bit of constructive advice.

She told Emily, “I know this is a very superficial thing to say, but do you think it might help a little if you would shave?”

Emily was very taken aback and became disappointed that she suggested she change something about herself for a man and that her mentality was the reason why so many women feel oppressed.

