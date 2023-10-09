She Refused To Give Her Little Cousin A Heated Blanket Her Best Friend Bought Her As A Gift, Even Though Her Aunt And Uncle Tried To Pressure Her Into Allowing Her Cousin To Have It

Has your family ever made you feel obligated to share or give something to one of your younger relatives?

One teenager is refusing to give her little cousin a heated blanket that was gifted to her by one of her best friends, and now she’s caught in a whirlwind of family drama.

She’s 17-years-old and has an eight-year-old named Katie, who visits her house from time to time.

Last year, her best friend Jasper gave her a heated blanket as a 16th birthday present. It was the perfect gift for her as her bedroom at home gets extra chilly.

“It’s basically a red blanket that plugs in,” she said.

“You pick one of four settings, and it auto-shuts off after three hours, so it’s not a fire hazard. Safe to say, I love this thing.”

A few days ago, Katie, her aunt, and her uncle came to her house for dinner. While they were there, she invited Katie to her room to play some video games. When they entered her room, she noticed it was chilly, so she let Katie use her heated blanket while she waited for her heater to start working.

Katie really loved the blanket, and as her parents were getting ready to leave, she asked if she could take it home.

She was immediately hesitant since Katie’s family has two dogs who have a bad habit of tearing up things, and she’s not very responsible for nice belongings yet, given that she’s only 8-years-old.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.