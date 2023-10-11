She Refused To Give Up Her First Class Seat To Allow A Family To Sit Together On A Flight To Paris, And People Online Are Applauding Her Decision

A woman from Seattle is being praised after sharing a video online about how she refused to give up her seat in first class to allow a family with a kid to be able to sit together.

The woman was flying with Air France on a flight from the Pacific Northwest to Paris when a flight attendant approached her to ask if she wanted to switch seats. She also noted that the kid in question was at least thirteen years old.

Many people, including TikToker Kayla (@kaaayysss), are applauding the woman for standing her ground. In a video, Kayla discussed how the woman’s refusal to budge from her seat was not a bad thing.

She stated that the woman had paid for her specific seat and shouldn’t have to get up to let someone else sit in it when they weren’t the one who had shelled out money for it.

“If I was a flight attendant on that flight, and if she happened to stand up for them, I would have made her sit back down. I can’t sit by and watch someone get taken advantage of because that’s what it is, okay?” said Kayla.

She also pointed out that the parents were irresponsible for not planning ahead to have the family sit in the same row and that it was ridiculous to expect a stranger to pay for the consequences of their actions.

Several TikTok users agreed with Kayla’s stance and described situations where they had been asked to move for the sake of a family.

“I did this once, I was in an international first class cocoon seat and this lady asked me to move so she could sit next to her husband like girl,” commented one user.

“Truee. I was paying extra for a window seat and a mother trying to move me bc her daughter sat like across us, in the middle seat,” shared another.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.