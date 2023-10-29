She Refused To Go Out To Dinner With Her Nephew, Who Has ASD, Because He Insists On Putting Ranch Dressing On Every Single Thing He Eats

Have you ever gone out to dinner with someone who needed a bunch of special requests to the point where you could tell it was inconveniencing people?

One woman recently upset her sister after refusing to go out to eat with her nephew joining them because he has to put ranch dressing on everything he eats.

She’s 27-years-old and has a 34-year-old cousin, whom she refers to as her cousin. Her cousin has two kids, a 10-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, whom she calls her niece and nephew. Her cousin, niece, and nephew will visit her for four days next month.

“My nephew is autistic and has some food troubles, she explained.

“He eats a very balanced diet and is willing to try most things if he’s given ample time to mentally prepare. That being said, he won’t eat anything without ranch dressing. He puts it on everything, including sushi and soups. If it does not have ranch, he won’t touch it and has a full-blown meltdown if you try to force him.”

Her cousin often packs a thermos full of ranch dressing for her son to take everywhere with him. Recently, her cousin expressed that there were a few certain foods she wanted to eat at different restaurants during her family’s visit, including Thai and Indian food.

While she’d love to go out to eat with her cousin and the kids, she had a strong feeling those restaurants didn’t serve ranch dressing, and she was right.

“I called around to the restaurants to see if they would allow me to bring outside ranch into the restaurant due to my nephew’s disability, but they said they can’t make any exceptions for outside food,” she recalled.

“I told my cousin as such, and she insisted we could just sneak some ranch into the restaurants, and it would be fine since she apparently does it all the time at home. I refused.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.