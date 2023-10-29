She Refused To Let Her Sister-In-Law And Brother-In-Law Bring Boxed Wine To Hide And Drink At Her Wedding Reception, And Their Relationship Has Never Recovered

Even if you plan what in your eyes is the ‘perfect wedding,’ at least one guest will always be unsatisfied with something.

One woman and her husband have upset her in-laws, who wanted to bring a bunch of boxed wine to hide under their table at their wedding reception.

She and her husband are newlyweds in their 30s. They married two years ago and had a great wedding with a stocked open bar offering craft beer and over 32 kinds of cocktails. Unfortunately, the bar did not meet her sister and brother-in-law’s standards.

“As my husband was sharing the planning details with pretty much everyone he knew, his sister and her husband heard that even though there would be many drink options, wine was not one of them,” she said.

“Honestly, we did not include wine because it would also make things even more expensive, and we thought there we had plenty of options.”

Six months before the wedding, her husband received a text from her sister-in-law who said her husband was “prepared” for the wedding, followed by a picture of five liters of boxed wine he had planned to hide under his table and drink from during the reception.

When she saw the texts, she became very angry, as she felt it was rude of her brother and sister-in-law to buy the wine without their permission, that it would mess with their wedding’s decor and vibe, and that it may confuse other guests into thinking they were serving wine.

She told her husband he needed to tell his sister and her husband not to bring the wine and that he could blame it on her. He gave his sister an excuse about the decorator needing to approve the wine and told her his fiancee was not “feeling great about it.”

But then, he told one of his cousins about how they really felt about the wine. Things went downhill when her husband’s cousin repeated what he said to her sister-in-law.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.