She Refused To Split An Expensive Dinner Bill With Her Sister And Her Sister’s Partner Because They Ordered Four Times The Amount Of Food That She Did

For many of us, one of the biggest annoyances is overpaying at group dinners because your friends got something more expensive than you and wanted to split the bill.

One woman recently caused a whole bunch of family drama after refusing to split a dinner bill with her sister and her partner because they each ordered over four times the amount of food she did.

Recently, she went out to dinner with her mom, her sister, and her sister’s partner. They went to a restaurant her mom’s been wanting to go to, so she and her sister figured they’d take her there as a treat.

She had to take it easy at dinner as she has food allergies and has been recovering from jaw surgery. She ordered a few sides, which totaled around $25. Her mom’s meal cost around $65, and her sister and her partner each ordered about $150 worth of food and drinks.

“When the server came to our table to ask about the checks, I stated I was paying for mine, and we were splitting our mother’s 50/50,” she explained.

“This left my sibling and her partner to pay for their own meal and half of our mother’s. They threw a fit and told me I was being stingy and selfish because the whole bill should have been split down the middle since it’s a family outing.”

She told her sister and her partner that the whole purpose of the outing was to treat their mom, but she was not required to help pay for everyone else’s food. Still, her sister and her partner were angry and gave her the silent treatment the whole way home.

Thankfully, her mother agreed that her sister was acting immature and selfish, but other family members got involved in the drama when her sister started making Facebook posts about her “selfish family.”

Things got so bad that she had relatives scolding her for not being more generous and acting selfish at dinner.

