She Rejected Her Mother-In-Law’s Offer To Throw Her A Baby Shower, Yet Let Her Own Mom Have One For Her, So Now Her Mother-In-Law Thinks She Doesn’t Like Her

This 28-year-old woman and her husband, 31, are having their first child soon.

She will be having their son within the next few days, and even though she and her husband hadn’t planned this pregnancy, they are over the moon about becoming parents.

Leading up to the birth, they’ve been purchasing everything for their baby because they didn’t think they wanted to have a baby shower.

“Both my husband and I are very private people, and we didn’t fully tell our families, our parents, or our siblings until I was four to five months along. We also told them the gender, and they were overjoyed,” she said.

After breaking the news about their pregnancy, her mother-in-law said that she wanted to host a baby shower for them.

Because she and her husband hadn’t yet told anyone else outside of their families, and they wanted to keep it that way, she didn’t feel too comfortable with the idea of having a baby shower.

“Our initial plan was to just show up one day with our baby boy in a car seat and surprise everyone. She said it would just be something small with her friends and family, and I thanked her and said no,” she explained.

At the time, her mother-in-law dropped the subject, but a couple of weeks later, she mentioned the idea again.

Her mother-in-law said that she and her husband should really think about letting her throw them a shower so that they could receive gifts for the baby from the guests (who would include her mother-in-law’s friends and sister).

