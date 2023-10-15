She Rejected Her Stepdad’s Offer To Pay For Her Wedding Because She Knew He Just Wanted To Walk Her Down The Aisle Instead Of Her Grandfather

While you may grow to become very close to your step-parents or step-siblings, there are certain roles or events in your life you may still want to reserve for blood relatives.

One young woman upset her mom and stepdad after rejecting her stepdad’s offer to pay for her upcoming wedding since she knew he was trying to persuade her to let him walk her down the aisle.

She’s 27 and is engaged to her fiancé Raf.

“Raf and I are paying for our wedding ourselves,” she explained.

“That was always something we planned on doing, and we have saved for a number of years to afford a nice wedding.”

There is something else she’s always wanted to do at her wedding, and is determined to follow through with her decision.

When she was only six, her dad sadly passed away. Since then, she knew that when her wedding day rolled around, she’d wanted her granddad, her dad’s father, to walk her down the aisle and take on all the ‘father of the bride’ roles.

She’s always had a special relationship with her granddad and has never changed her mind about wanting him super involved in her wedding, even when her stepdad came into her life when she was seven.

While she cares for her stepdad, he’s never felt like a ‘replacement father,’ and she still wants to save the traditional wedding roles for her granddad. When she broke the news that he would be the one giving her away at her wedding to her mom and stepdad, they were both very upset.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.