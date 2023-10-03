She Resents Her Mom For Being Born Prematurely, Since It Was A Result Of Her Mom Doing IVF, And She Resents That Her Twin Sister Has It Easy Compared To Her

This young woman was born prematurely, along with her twin sister, and she says that it was a direct result of her mom undergoing IVF.

The older she gets, the more she ends up resenting her mom for making this decision in the first place, and she also resents her sister for skating by with no major complications.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case for her, and she has had to battle incredibly stressful events (both emotional and physical) due to being born prematurely.

“I have a foot deformity that I have to wear orthotics for,” she explained. “It limits my choice of shoes, and I will never be able to wear a pair of heels that aren’t ugly.”

“I’ve had to go on growth hormone at 6-years-old due to being behind developmentally, resulting in me having more responsibilities and needles than a normal kid would have. Needles every night and frequent lab tests.”

“I had developmental delays when I was very young, and as an adult, I have severe ADHD, dyscalculia, and auditory processing disorder/sensory issues. I got bullied due to being developmentally behind/small size, and have had my mother blame me for things that weren’t my fault.”

She is also battling a quite complex trauma diagnosis, and she basically has no friends in life since she doesn’t trust that people won’t hurt her.

On top of all this, she has a chronic illness, HS, and it’s painful. She feels quite ugly because of it, and the only way to treat her illness is with a medication that costs a ton of money.

And if that’s not enough to deal with, she has severe anxiety, depression, and was just diagnosed with Bipolar II, which she inherited from an uncle.

