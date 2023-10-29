She Saved Up Money To Buy A New Laptop For College, But Her Stepmom Took The Money And Gave The Laptop To Her Stepbrother

This 16-year-old girl has a 17-year-old stepbrother.

Recently, she was accepted into a dual-enrollment program at the community college in her hometown.

Before classes started, she needed to buy a laptop.

This past summer, she got a job so that she could work full-time for a few months and save up for a computer.

Her stepmother asked her to give her the money she made from work, claiming she would order the laptop for her so that she could give her AppleCare as a gift.

Two weeks later, the laptop still hadn’t arrived, so she asked her stepmother if she’d received any updates.

Her stepmother then informed her that the laptop had already arrived, but she gave it to her stepbrother instead, who sold it.

“She said that ever since my dad passed away, he’s had to go without because she has custody of me. I told her that she shouldn’t have accepted taking custody of me if she felt this way,” she said.

After that, her stepmother started sobbing and locked herself in her bedroom.

