She Shared A Bittersweet Video Taken During Her 93-Year-Old Grandmother’s Last Visit With Her Sister

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see your loved ones for the last time?

One woman recently went viral after she posted a video of her grandmother and her grandmother’s sister talking about how they may never see each other in person again.

A few months ago, Stephanie Atkinson Shively (@stephanieatkinson), a woman who lives in New Hampshire, was asked by her 93-year-old grandmother, Barbara, to take her to visit her 90-year-old sister Shirley in Nevada for “one last visit.”

Stephanie knew her grandmother, whom she calls GiGi, would turn 94 this year and wanted to make the visit happen for her as a birthday present, especially since she felt it would be her last chance to visit Shirley in person.

Although Barbara lives in assisted living and doesn’t move around very well, her sister doesn’t fly out of state, so Stephanie knew the only option would be to help her grandmother get on a plane and achieve her goal.

While getting GiGi to her sister was difficult and required a lot of effort, they had a wonderful visit.

Stephanie’s grandmother got to see nieces, cousins, and other relatives she hadn’t seen in years due to the pandemic and health reasons.

On the last night of their visit, she heard her grandmother and her sister having a teary and serious conversation. She decided to record it, as they were getting emotional over that night potentially being one of the last few moments of seeing each other in person.

In the video Stephanie took of Barbara and Shirley, which now has over two million likes on TikTok, you can hear Shirley tell Barbara, “We’ll see each other again. If we don’t see each other on this earth, we’ll see [us] in heaven.”

