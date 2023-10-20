She Slept With A Guy She Went On A Few Dates With, And Since Then, He’s Been Ignoring Her

This woman met a guy a little less than two weeks ago, but they managed to go on five dates in a short time frame.

He lives quite close to where she does, and so they’ve been getting dinner together or going out for walks.

Their conversations usually last all evening, and she thought he really was into her. Their connection seemed authentic.

They also texted back and forth a healthy amount, and he would always reply back to her pretty quickly.

She ended up sleeping with him on their fourth date, and ever since, she’s been terrified that he’s going to end up ghosting her.

In the past, she has slept with a guy, only to get ghosted, and it was incredibly painful for her to experience. This is certainly why she has developed a few issues surrounding abandonment.

“I actually asked him if he’d see me again after sleeping together, and he said of course,” she explained.

“I was still feeling anxious about it, so the day after, I asked him when he’s free to go for a walk, and we planned to meet again 2 days later. All day those 2 days, I was anxious about him canceling, lol.. but he didn’t.”

“I also felt like he was taking a lot longer to reply to texts, and I found myself being embarrassed whenever I responded fast.”

