She Spoke With Her Husband About Getting Her Name Added To Their Home, But He Acted Weird About It And Responded Sarcastically, And It Really Bothered Her

About two years ago, this woman and her husband decided to buy their first home. But, at the time, they were able to get a better interest rate by using only her husband’s information.

So, her name is not on their house, and her husband is currently the only person benefiting from their house financially.

“I should have pushed to use the both of us for the loan,” she admitted.

“But at the time, we had a lot going on, and also a lower interest rate was attractive.”

Still, now that two years have passed by, she would like to have her name on the property. That’s why, while talking to her husband last night, she asked if they could reach out to their loan officer to inquire about how to get her name on the house.

“For one, we have joint accounts, and two, we both pay towards the mortgage, house fixings, etc.,” she reasoned.

To her surprise, though, her husband started acting weird after she made that request. In fact, he actually got kind of sarcastic– saying they should “just stay married forever.”

Now, she obviously knows that would be the best-case scenario. But life happens, and she wants to be prepared for the worst. She said that to her husband, too.

“I think I have a right to have equal benefits from owning this home,” she told him.

