She Struggled To Get Pregnant, And She Just Found Out That Her Husband Had An Affair Then Got This Other Woman Pregnant

This 26-year-old woman has a husband who is 42, and they got married to one another three years ago.

Now, back when she was a teenager, she experienced some medical complications that meant she could most likely never have children.

For the last two years, she and her husband have tried to have a baby, and they underwent fertility treatments, too.

She is currently pregnant with what she calls her “miracle baby,” and she’s halfway to her due date.

Due to some complications with her pregnancy, she has had to stop working as many hours at her job as it is physically demanding.

Her husband then offered to work extra hours to make up for the loss of income, and so over the last two months, he’s been coming home pretty late.

“I couldn’t see that anything was amiss,” she explained. “Things were the same as they’ve always been.”

“He always brings home flowers, food, things for the baby, coffee, he’s always sending me thoughtful and loving texts through the day. The gaps where he was unreachable were explainable.”

“But this morning, he sat me down and gave me news that rocked me. He told me he’s been having an affair for the past six weeks and that his affair partner just found out that she’s pregnant.”

