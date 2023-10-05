She Supported Her Boyfriend When He Quit His Job, But Now He Gets Angry Whenever She Brings Up Applying For New Work, And She’s Worried Since He’s Supposed To Move In This Month

This 22-year-old woman is currently in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend, who is 23.

And when he recently wanted to quit his job, she supported his decision. No, it isn’t the best time to be unemployed with everything going on in the market.

“But him being mentally healthy mattered more,” she said.

So, he quit his job, and she told him to take a week off to relax before returning to work. However, that week has come and gone, and she has since tried to casually discuss his plans for work.

Every time she brings up his lack of employment, though, her boyfriend just dismisses her and claims that he doesn’t want to talk about it.

Just yesterday, she was also forced to use some of her rent money to purchase groceries. That’s why, when they were both home, she tried to bring up his work plans again.

More specifically, her boyfriend apparently mentioned at least three different positions he would be interested in. So, she asked if he could apply to at least three jobs the following day while she was at work.

Well, that wound up making her boyfriend go silent, and he didn’t respond. She also decided to apologize if her request came off as bossy, but her boyfriend dug into her for trying to start a fight.

Anyway, this has since turned into a big argument, and she refuses to admit that she caused it. Instead, she thinks it was her boyfriend’s angry reaction at fault.

