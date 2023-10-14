She Tattled On Her Sister For Going To A Party And Caused Her Sister To Get Disowned And Written Off Their Parents’ Will

This 21-year-old man’s sister, Natalie, 20, can’t drive and doesn’t have her driver’s license yet.

Sometimes, Natalie goes to parties with her friends, but now her parents don’t allow her to do so anymore because she’s come home to her parents’ after a night out partying so intoxicated that she’s been sick on the floor.

“They have threatened to disown her/write her off from the will if she does that,” he said.

A couple of days ago, Natalie asked if he could give her a ride to a party at her friend Kate’s house. He said that not only would she get in trouble with their parents if she went to a party, but he would get in trouble for driving her to the party.

But Natalie said that she’d just lie and say that she was hanging out with a friend and that there wasn’t a party going on.

“To make up for it, she said she ‘would do the dishes for a week, and I won’t tell anyone how much of a loser you are. And I’ll pay you,'” he explained.

At this, he accepted Natalie’s offer, and he drove her to Kate’s party. Before they left, he told their parents the lie that Natalie had concocted.

However, their parents quickly discovered the ruse.

In order to verify the story, their parents had reached out to the friend that Natalie claimed she was going to be visiting (she didn’t tell them she was going to hang out with Kate and instead gave them a different friend’s name, telling them that the friend in question was in recovery from an accident).

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.