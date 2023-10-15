She Thinks Her Husband Is Being Incredibly Selfish Because He Wants To Apply For A Job That Would Leave Her As A Single Parent For Two Months Just So He Can Live The Life He Wished For Before Having Kids

This 30-year-old woman and her husband, also 30, have been married for six and a half years.

They have been in a relationship for eight years in total.

She and her husband have a 4-year-old son and a 1-and-a-half-year-old together.

Her husband works for a car brand, and last week, he received the chance to attend a special training session.

Of course, she was thrilled for him, and she let him know that it was fine for him to go and she would keep things together at home in the meantime.

This week, she was taking care of their two children alone at their house. She had to bring her oldest child to school, drop her youngest child off at daycare, and do all of the other activities and household chores by herself.

While she acknowledges that single parents deal with these stresses each day, and she is aware that it’s just a part of their daily lives, she isn’t used to it since her husband normally helps her a lot. Over the past few days, it’s been overwhelming to deal with.

In total, she and her children talked to her husband via video chat for half an hour while he was away.

“It was heartbreaking to hear our daughter run around the house yelling ‘Dadda’ because she heard a lawn mower (my husband is OBSESSED with his grass, so he’s always working on it). He came home last night, and my children were thrilled he was home. We came inside, and he was home for all of about five minutes before saying, ‘What would you say if I told you I wanted to do this for eight weeks a year and be on a traveling team?'” she said.

