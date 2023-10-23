She Threw A Tantrum When Her Mom Cut Into The Cheesecake She Baked For Their Family, So Her Mom Grounded Her

This 17-year-old girl recently baked a cheesecake for her family to enjoy. She took it out of the oven and was allowing it to cool down when her mom walked over and cut a piece for herself.

The cheesecake was still super hot, so it crumbled as her mom cut the piece out of the rest of it.

She was super upset that her mom ruined the cheesecake, as she had worked really hard to make it in the first place, and she wanted to take a photo of the end result before her family got to eat it.

“Also, the cheesecake doesn’t taste right when hot,” she explained. “So I yelled at her, why would she do that, especially since I’d already told her that the cheesecake needed to cool for 8 hours?”

“My mother says since she paid for the ingredients and pays the bills that lets me use the oven, I have no right to complain about it.”

“Also, if it’s for the family, why does it matter if it tastes better when it’s cool, it’s her choice as the person that wants to eat it. And she grounded me for being disrespectful and…”selfish.”

Her mom has a history of tasting things that she makes before they are ready or complete and then complaining about it or getting mad at her for not making something correctly.

Her brother heard about the cheesecake incident and is on their mom’s side. He says she needs to get over all of this already, and he cannot understand why she is still so upset about a cheesecake.

Her brother pointed out that everyone still did enjoy it after her mom cut a piece out, so it’s not a big deal.

