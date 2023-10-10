She Told Her Daughter She Should Stop Buying Extra Items For Her Classroom Since It Makes Other Teachers Look Bad

This woman works as a first-grade teacher, and her daughter is a preschool teacher, going into her second year of teaching.

Her daughter did spend a year as a teaching assistant as she got together the credits she needed to be able to officially teach.

The school her daughter works at is a second location with one single classroom, and her daughter runs the place alone from 12 to 6:30 every day.

As soon as her daughter began working at the school, she couldn’t help but pay attention to the fact that she was constantly running out to different stores to pick up extra items for her classroom.

Her daughter would purchase beads, hair ties, stickers, and string. Her daughter mentioned that everything was inexpensive and made her job a lot less difficult, so she liked getting those items for her classroom.

Then, her daughter ended up with her very own classroom, and she began shopping even more heavily for the kids she taught.

“She got 24 outfits to store in her class (3 in each size from 2-5 for boys and girls) in case the parents forget to send new clothes, she has a box of pull-ups in case a kid has an accident and doesn’t have a spare pair of underwear, she has extra snacks, she has extra jackets and socks, a pack of combs and brushes, extra nap bedding, and bins of what she calls “stalling activities” (easy things she can pull out when she needs to stall),” she explained.

“She even has Halloween costumes in case one of her students doesn’t have one, and she gives away the blankets and jackets if she thinks a student needs them.”

“I told her that all of this is excessive and she should leave it up to the owner of the school to get these things. She said the owner says these things aren’t necessary, but they don’t cost much, and they make her classroom run smoother.”

