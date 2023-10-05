She Told Her Friend That They Were Spoiling Their Son, And She Got Accused Of Crossing The Line Since She Doesn’t Have Any Kids Herself

This woman recently met up with her friend and their 4-year-old son. Apparently, she hadn’t seen her friend in a while, so this hangout was the first time she had ever met her friend’s child.

Anyway, they were just sitting and talking in a restaurant when her friend’s son spotted a bunch of fruity drinks on display. So, her friend bought him an apple-flavored beverage.

Well, after her friend’s son took just one sip of the drink, he threw it into the garbage and started crying– asking for the orange-flavored one instead.

Her friend didn’t say anything about the crying and just listened to the kid– buying a second drink. And, yet again, the little boy took one gulp, tossed the drink, and started throwing a tantrum to get a different drink.

“We’ve only been in this place for half an hour,” she recalled.

“And at this point, I’m trying to calm this kid down, too, because my friend looks distressed, and both of us try to tell him how it’s not good to waste food.”

Her friend began to get pretty fed up, too, but rather than disciplining the kid, her friend just purchased a third drink– a strawberry-flavored one at that time.

Now, she was feeling pretty sympathetic for her friend up until what happened with the strawberry drink. Apparently, her friend’s kid just threw that one away, too, and actually demanded a fourth beverage!

To her surprise, her friend was also willing to give in to the little boy’s demands and started heading up to the counter to buy another drink.

