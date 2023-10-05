She Told Her Mom That She “Wasn’t Surprised” After Finding Out Her Cousin Was Getting A Divorce, But Her Mom Accused Her Of Being Insensitive

Just yesterday, this 20-year-old woman went to visit her mother, who is 68. And after she arrived, her mom sat her down to tell her some big news. Apparently, her cousin was getting a divorce.

“But to be honest, I was not surprised at all. And I said as much,” she admitted.

To give some context to the situation, she only visits her cousin about once a year. Yet, every single time, he and his soon-to-be ex-wife are having some kind of minor fight.

Then, the argument always ends with her cousin’s wife having a total breakdown.

“My cousin’s wife is unstable, is chronically on her phone to the point where she ignores her children’s needs in favor of texting literally anyone, and has been in and out of rehab for years,” she explained.

In addition to all of that, her cousin and his wife just have different values and attitudes in life that simply aren’t compatible.

For instance, her cousin’s wife wanted to have a lot of kids; meanwhile, he only wanted one child. Yet, he wound up caving, and her cousin now has three children.

“He’s a much more stern and inflexible guy, and his wife is the opposite. I’ve been wondering when they’d get a divorce for years now,” she revealed.

Quite frankly, she is not a huge fan of her cousin or his wife, either. That’s why, after her mom filled her in on the divorce, her immediate reaction was to be honest– telling her mom straight-up that she wasn’t surprised.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.