She Told Her Mother-In-Law To Get A New Dress Just Two Weeks Before Her Wedding Because The Gown Her Mother-In-Law Picked Out Didn’t Fit The Black Tie Dress Code And Was Not Age Appropriate

In several weeks, this 29-year-old woman is getting married to her fiancé, 30.

Their engagement has been relatively short, and unfortunately, she and her fiancé have dealt with tons of issues from his side of the family.

His parents haven’t financially contributed or even offered to help with any of the planning of the events or the wedding at all.

“They’ve made constant demands, critiqued me, and tried to ambush him at times to break things off with me because we requested an adults-only wedding,” she said.

Due to all of this constant negativity, the wedding planning process has been horrific.

Their wedding is going to be a black-tie dress code, and four months ago, she showed her mother-in-law the dress that her mother was going to wear.

On their wedding website, the invitations, and in numerous discussions with her mother-in-law, it was made clear that the dress code was formal.

Over the course of several days, her fiancé asked his mother what dress she was going to wear, and she purposely didn’t show him what the dress looked like.

“Then, eventually, she did. The dress is not black-tie, appropriate for a wedding, appropriate for evening, or age-appropriate,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.